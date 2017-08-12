Larbfest 4 Video Warning! Aggressive, messy and chaotic! Larbfest celebrates the bands that provide the soundtrack to our skateboarding. Having a session before the gig is a standard ritual, but this time we turned it into a little mission from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, harvesting parks and spots in between gigs. Turn it up and check it out! —Hitz

Larbfest 4 Article It was the Larb’s turn to blaze in and show some love to a couple of the finest cities in the Midwest with an onslaught of bands, zines and thrash. Check out the article here.

Badbadnotgood Interview Chester Hansen, Alex Sowinski and Leland Whitty took a few minutes to talk amidst a bombardment of selfie requests from fans.

Wand Interview We present to you this interview featuring Cory Hanson and Lee Landley of LA’s best kept secret: Wand. Check it out.

Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric Dressen When it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps

Incantation Interview Incantation’s longtime drummer Kyle Severn took a break from rehearsal to answer our call about their latest work.

Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video "Hot Dogs" is a audio/video project celebrating the tangents of a delirious brain over the course of a late-night skate to the store. –Aesop Rock

Shabazz Palaces Interview Ishmael and Baba opened up about their initial meeting, why they wanted to remain anonymous and how corny rappers are dumbing down the culture. Check it out.

Volcom x Burger Records Volcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.