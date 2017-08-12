Thrasher Magazine

Larbfest 4 Video

12/08/2017

Warning! Aggressive, messy and chaotic! Larbfest celebrates the bands that provide the soundtrack to our skateboarding. Having a session before the gig is a standard ritual, but this time we turned it into a little mission from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, harvesting parks and spots in between gigs. Turn it up and check it out! —Hitz

  • 12/08/2017

    Larbfest 4 Video

    Larbfest 4 Video
    Warning! Aggressive, messy and chaotic! Larbfest celebrates the bands that provide the soundtrack to our skateboarding. Having a session before the gig is a standard ritual, but this time we turned it into a little mission from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, harvesting parks and spots in between gigs. Turn it up and check it out! —Hitz
  • 12/08/2017

    Larbfest 4 Article

    Larbfest 4 Article
    It was the Larb’s turn to blaze in and show some love to a couple of the finest cities in the Midwest with an onslaught of bands, zines and thrash. Check out the article here.
  • 12/08/2017

    Badbadnotgood Interview

    Badbadnotgood Interview
    Chester Hansen, Alex Sowinski and Leland Whitty took a few minutes to talk amidst a bombardment of selfie requests from fans.
  • 12/08/2017

    Wand Interview

    Wand Interview
    We present to you this interview featuring Cory Hanson and Lee Landley of LA’s best kept secret: Wand. Check it out.
  • 12/08/2017

    Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric Dressen

    Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric Dressen
    When it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps
  • 12/08/2017

    Incantation Interview

    Incantation Interview
    Incantation’s longtime drummer Kyle Severn took a break from rehearsal to answer our call about their latest work.
  • 12/08/2017

    Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video

    Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video
    "Hot Dogs" is a audio/video project celebrating the tangents of a delirious brain over the course of a late-night skate to the store. –Aesop Rock
  • 12/08/2017

    Shabazz Palaces Interview

    Shabazz Palaces Interview
    Ishmael and Baba opened up about their initial meeting, why they wanted to remain anonymous and how corny rappers are dumbing down the culture. Check it out.
  • 12/08/2017

    Volcom x Burger Records

    Volcom x Burger Records
    Volcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.
  • 12/08/2017

    Eyehategod Interview

    Eyehategod Interview
    Given a new lease on life late last year with a brand new liver, we caught up with Mike IX and the boys before a recent Eyehategod gig at Brick By Brick in San Diego.
