Larbfest 4 Video
12/08/2017
Warning! Aggressive, messy and chaotic! Larbfest celebrates the bands that provide the soundtrack to our skateboarding. Having a session before the gig is a standard ritual, but this time we turned it into a little mission from Minneapolis to Milwaukee, harvesting parks and spots in between gigs. Turn it up and check it out! —Hitz
-
-
12/08/2017
Larbfest 4 ArticleIt was the Larb’s turn to blaze in and show some love to a couple of the finest cities in the Midwest with an onslaught of bands, zines and thrash. Check out the article here.
-
12/08/2017
Badbadnotgood InterviewChester Hansen, Alex Sowinski and Leland Whitty took a few minutes to talk amidst a bombardment of selfie requests from fans.
-
12/08/2017
Wand InterviewWe present to you this interview featuring Cory Hanson and Lee Landley of LA’s best kept secret: Wand. Check it out.
-
12/08/2017
Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric DressenWhen it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps
-
12/08/2017
Incantation InterviewIncantation’s longtime drummer Kyle Severn took a break from rehearsal to answer our call about their latest work.
-
12/08/2017
Aesop Rock's "Hot Dogs" Music Video"Hot Dogs" is a audio/video project celebrating the tangents of a delirious brain over the course of a late-night skate to the store. –Aesop Rock
-
12/08/2017
Shabazz Palaces InterviewIshmael and Baba opened up about their initial meeting, why they wanted to remain anonymous and how corny rappers are dumbing down the culture. Check it out.
-
12/08/2017
Volcom x Burger RecordsVolcom teamed up with the guys at Burger Records to bring you this collection. Check it out.
-
12/08/2017
Eyehategod InterviewGiven a new lease on life late last year with a brand new liver, we caught up with Mike IX and the boys before a recent Eyehategod gig at Brick By Brick in San Diego.