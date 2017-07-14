Meet the Scramblers

Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part Speed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Baloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.

Double Rock: Nike SB Euro When you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.

Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs Ducky tries to tackle 10 kinks on this wild rodeo rail and gets bucked.

Magnified: Tyson Peterson One wrong step and it would've ended bad for Tyson. It's a good thing his attempts at this back Smith were as smooth as the rollercoaster roll away.