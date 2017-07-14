Thrasher Magazine

Meet the Scramblers

7/14/2017

Get to know the Am Scramblers before they detonate the GD Internet–full video premieres here on Monday. 'Bout half these dudes turned pro after the trip, so you know this one's HEAVY!

    Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part

    Speed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Baloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.
    Double Rock: Nike SB Euro

    When you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.
    Hall Of Meat: Ducky Kovacs

    Ducky tries to tackle 10 kinks on this wild rodeo rail and gets bucked.
    Magnified: Tyson Peterson

    One wrong step and it would've ended bad for Tyson. It's a good thing his attempts at this back Smith were as smooth as the rollercoaster roll away.
    "Am Scramble" Video Premier in Long Beach

    Are these the gnarliest ams on Earth? Come see the carnage before they all turn pro!
