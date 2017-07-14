Meet the Scramblers
7/14/2017
Get to know the Am Scramblers before they detonate the GD Internet–full video premieres here on Monday. 'Bout half these dudes turned pro after the trip, so you know this one's HEAVY!
-
7/14/2017
Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" PartSpeed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Baloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.
-
7/13/2017
Double Rock: Nike SB EuroWhen you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.
-
7/13/2017
Hall Of Meat: Ducky KovacsDucky tries to tackle 10 kinks on this wild rodeo rail and gets bucked.
-
7/12/2017
Magnified: Tyson PetersonOne wrong step and it would've ended bad for Tyson. It's a good thing his attempts at this back Smith were as smooth as the rollercoaster roll away.
-
7/11/2017
"Am Scramble" Video Premier in Long BeachAre these the gnarliest ams on Earth? Come see the carnage before they all turn pro!