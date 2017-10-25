Thrasher Magazine

Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3

10/25/2017

It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.

