Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3
10/25/2017
It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.
9/29/2017
Numbers: Antonio Durao's "00" PartThere’s a wildness to Antonio’s style that makes his skating especially awesome. Throw in crazy pop and Big L on the track, and it doesn’t get much better.
6/02/2017
FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" VideoThis team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.
5/31/2017
Double Rock: FOFAThe FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.
5/30/2017
Numbers / Edition 2The latest visual broadcast from Numbers, who added a couple new hitters from across the pond to the team.
5/01/2017
Stick to SkatingMiles, TX, and Lui went on a mission to the marble paradise of Taiwan, where the tricks flowed like fine wine. Here’s a li'l edit courtesy of Lui’s phone.