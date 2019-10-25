Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

New Deal's "Best of Ed Templeton 90-92" Remix

10/25/2019

For many of you, this curb-dancing, manual-loving version of the Tempster might surprise and shock, but in the early '90s Ed was on the frontlines of the street skating revolution. Enjoy the flashback...

  • 10/24/2019

    Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Montage

    Toy Machine&#039;s &quot;Programming Injection&quot; Montage
    The OGs do their thing and fire up the crowd before Matt B steps to the stage and slays it. Hell YES!
  • 10/18/2019

    Myles Willard Interview

    Myles Willard Interview
    A Thrasher cover, full Toy Machine video part and an interview in the mag—all in a few months? Myles Willard’s journey has just begun and he’s off to a damn fine start. From the Nov. issue. You know, the one made out of paper.
  • 10/16/2019

    New Deal's "Best of Danny Sargent 90-92" Remix

    New Deal&#039;s &quot;Best of Danny Sargent 90-92&quot; Remix
    One of skateboarding’s best kept secrets, Danny ripped the streets of San Francisco in the early '90s like a wild animal. Check out this remix of some of our favorite Sarge clips, cut together by none other than Socrates Leal.
  • 10/08/2019

    enjoi x New Deal

    enjoi x New Deal
    enjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.
  • 9/30/2019

    New Deal's "1990 Retrospective" Montage

    New Deal&#039;s &quot;1990 Retrospective&quot; Montage
    If you lived through it, bask in the nostalgia. If you’re currently reviving it, take notes. Welcome back, New Deal. Thanks for reminding us that 1990 totally ripped. But is it weird that this looks like a modern-day sponsor-me video? Discuss amongst yourselves.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.