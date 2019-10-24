Thrasher Magazine

Pablo Ramirez "He's in the Green" Tribute Video

10/24/2019

  • 10/07/2019

    Deep Fried's "Undercooked" Full Length

    This video bleeds SF—the spots, the crew, the filming and vibes. Big love to the Deep Fried crew. This one’s dedicated to Pablo!
  • 5/28/2019

    Zarosh's "Cachagua 6" Dirtboard Race

    Everyone needs to get to Cachagua at least once in their life. This is just a glimpse of all the madness and side-splitting fun. Thanks to the Eggleston family for another awesome afternoon up there in the Carmel hills. Long live Pablo!
  • 5/03/2019

    2nd Annual Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational Video

    The sun was bright, the revvs were high, and Oakland’s concrete sanctuary of the skate Gods was alive with the spirit of the recently departed. Fix yourself a coffee, grab a snack and enjoy the show.
  • 11/13/2018

    GX1000's "Roll Up" Video

    This full-length vid is hair-raising, heart-racing street skateboarding in its purest form. Putting four wheels down is only the beginning of the journey...
  • 11/13/2018

    GX1000's "Urethane in the Membrane" Article

    After you finish watching the vid and your heart rate drops back down to normal, take this photographic journey through the filming of Roll Up.
