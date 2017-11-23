Thrasher Magazine

P-Stone's "Ol' Beer Can Chicken" Video

11/23/2017

There’s nothing we’re more thankful for than the gift of this man’s friendship. No matter the circumstances, he always had the best outlook on things and we’d all be better off embracing the Preston Maigetter Attitude towards life. As you gather today with friends and family, take a moment to appreciate life and the people you love. Thank you for everything you brought us, P-Stone, including Beer Can Chicken!

