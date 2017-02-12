PARKOUR
12/02/2017
Montreal has a skate scene that’s booming right now. Between Dime and Peace park there’s a ton of things to skate out there and the talent to rip the spots to shreds. From the mind of Guillaume Thibault, run, jump, PARKOUR to see this video.
-
12/24/2016
This is not The Mehrathon VideoApparently, this is NOT the Mehrathon video. However, you might click this link and arrive at the conclusion that this actually IS the Mehrathon video. Whatever it is, we think you’ll enjoy it.
-
8/09/2016
Dime's "Glory Challenge" PhotosThe most important skateboarders in the world descended on Montreal for the most competitive contest of all-time. Here are the pics.
-
5/12/2016
The Dime VideoThe fourth offering from Montreal's Dime, featuring Will Marshall, Antoine Asselin, Jake Johnson, Jamal Smith, Alexis Lacroix, Joe Valdez and many more.