Pawnshop Skate Co's "Pawn" Video

7/03/2018

Pawnshop Skate Co of Covina has always been big in supporting the community. Pawn is their newest video focusing on the next generation of young talent. Shop employee Ray Gabaldon not only skated in this video but also edited the whole damn thing too. That's servicing the community!

