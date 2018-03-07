Pawnshop Skate Co's "Pawn" Video
Pawnshop Skate Co of Covina has always been big in supporting the community. Pawn is their newest video focusing on the next generation of young talent. Shop employee Ray Gabaldon not only skated in this video but also edited the whole damn thing too. That's servicing the community!
Nike x Hockey's "Killshot" Demo PhotosWith the help of Nike SB and Hockey, Pawnshop was able to block off College Avenue in downtown Covina and throw one hell of a “parking-lot” demo in celebration of the new Killshot shoe.
"Witch Hunt 2018" ArticleThe third-annual Skate Like a Girl Witch Hunt was the best one yet! Eighteen teams descended upon the streets of Seattle to score points, scare boys and share the message of stoke! This event is everything that’s good about skateboarding.
Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" VideoMore and more women are pushing the stuntwood, and their progression is skyrocketing. Big ups to Nanaka Fujisawa for taking home the top spot at Wheels of Fortune #9 in Seattle! It’s an exciting time in skateboarding.
Skate Like A Girl's "Wheels of Fortune 9" PhotosMay 4-6th, 2018, marked the 9th annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding showcase in Seattle, WA, hosted by Seattle-based non-profit Skate Like a Girl. Check out some photos here.
PHX AM Weekend 2018 PhotosCowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Check out some photos here.