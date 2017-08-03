Pizza’s “Prepare the Video" Teaser

Pizza's "HEAT" Video As if the Summer wasn’t hot enough, the Pizza boys deliver another deep dish of stoke straight from the oven. Jesse Vieira is on fire.

Rough Cut: Chase Webb's "Welcome to Pizza" Part Chase’s “Welcome to Pizza" part was an absolute jaw dropper. Check this edit which captures the behind-the-scenes gnarliness. This dude can skate!

Chase Webb's "Welcome To Pizza" Part Chase catapults himself into deep ditches and onto ridiculous rails, devouring kinks, and living to tell. Heavy part. Have a look...

Pizza's "Southwest Side Story" Video These guys are doing things right, with a ripping team and first-rate videos. Here’s another awesome edit with a heavy rail assault at the end. Another slice, please.