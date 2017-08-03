Thrasher Magazine

Pizza’s “Prepare the Video" Teaser

3/08/2017

This edit has all the tasty ingredients you could hope for - great skating, filming, and incredible spots. You’re gonna love it. Premieres here on Friday.

