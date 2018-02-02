Plus Skateshop's 30th Anniversary Montage

No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Video An epic crew guzzling brews, logging road miles, sleeping under the stars and shredding everything in sight. What a killer journey and incredible edit. This is everything we love about skateboarding in one video.

No Hotels' "Paper Trails" Article The No Hotels crew hit the road from FL to CA, camping and shredding everything in sight. If these photos don't make you want to hit the road with your tent, your board and your friends, then you need to seek medical attention immediately.

SOTY 2017 Party Photos Friday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!