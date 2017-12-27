Thrasher Magazine

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: The Good Ol' Days

12/27/2017

Preston grew up in the sticks, filming and skating with his friends like they were Skater of the Year. From rails to gaps, the Big Dog did it all. Here's a blast from the past that shows knowing how to skate makes you a better filmer. Dude ripped. We miss you. —Jake Phelps

  • 12/25/2017

    P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Doubles with Tom Boyle at X-Games

    2017 was a bad year for skaters dying. Between the Rock and the Big Dog, I get sour every day. Anyways, when you die you ride forever. 1997 X Games vert doubles and Tom Boyle needed a partner. Preston was always down. Vert is hard; these dudes were granite and they went for it. Last place? Who cares. Let's see you do it! —Jake Phelps
  • 11/23/2017

    P-Stone's "Ol' Beer Can Chicken" Video

    There’s nothing we’re more thankful for than the gift of this man’s friendship. No matter the circumstances, he always had the best outlook on things and we’d all be better off embracing the Preston Maigetter Attitude towards life. As you gather today with friends and family, take a moment to appreciate life and the people you love. Thank you for everything you brought us, P-Stone, including Beer Can Chicken!
  • 10/12/2017

    Loveletters to Skateboarding: P-Stone Part 2

    Preston was traveling around the world shooting and making skate videos since the mid 90's. Here's a look back, starting with his first video, JUSTICE.
  • 10/09/2017

    Rumble in Ramona 2017 Video

    The Rumble is seven years strong and better than ever. Skate Rock, vertical destruction, and all of it fueled by the memory of P-Stone. Hell yeah!
  • 9/28/2017

    Loveletters to Skateboarding: P-Stone Part 1

    Preston logged more miles on the road and more hours behind the camera than anyone in skateboarding. Check out part 1 of this Loveletter.
