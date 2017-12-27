P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: The Good Ol' Days

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Doubles with Tom Boyle at X-Games 2017 was a bad year for skaters dying. Between the Rock and the Big Dog, I get sour every day. Anyways, when you die you ride forever. 1997 X Games vert doubles and Tom Boyle needed a partner. Preston was always down. Vert is hard; these dudes were granite and they went for it. Last place? Who cares. Let's see you do it! —Jake Phelps

P-Stone's "Ol' Beer Can Chicken" Video There’s nothing we’re more thankful for than the gift of this man’s friendship. No matter the circumstances, he always had the best outlook on things and we’d all be better off embracing the Preston Maigetter Attitude towards life. As you gather today with friends and family, take a moment to appreciate life and the people you love. Thank you for everything you brought us, P-Stone, including Beer Can Chicken!

Loveletters to Skateboarding: P-Stone Part 2 Preston was traveling around the world shooting and making skate videos since the mid 90's. Here's a look back, starting with his first video, JUSTICE.

Rumble in Ramona 2017 Video The Rumble is seven years strong and better than ever. Skate Rock, vertical destruction, and all of it fueled by the memory of P-Stone. Hell yeah!