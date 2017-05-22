REAL's "Surveillance #6" Video
5/22/2017
Justin Brock, Davis Torgerson, and Chima Ferguson form one helluva trifecta. The recipe behind these Surveillance edits is rad. Skateboarding is just more fun when you’re dropping hammers with the bros.
5/19/2017
REAL's "Surveillance #6" TeaserThe Real crew is one big tight-knit family. Monday’s episode stars Brock, Chima, and Davis, but rest assured, the whole team is there too, dishing out assists.
5/12/2017
REAL Squaded Up in SDNothing but good times with half the REAL crew and a bunch of friends from Europe all headed to SD to get some. Check out their Spring drop 2.
5/10/2017
Burnout: Atlanta SlammaWe've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!
4/20/2017
Bru-Ray: ATL and AcrossA good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone
4/06/2017
Home is Where the Heart is: Familia InterviewCheck out the new Home is Where the Heart is interview between Davis Torgerson and Steve Nesser, the owner of Familia Skate Shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.