REAL's "Surveillance #6" Video

5/22/2017

Justin Brock, Davis Torgerson, and Chima Ferguson form one helluva trifecta. The recipe behind these Surveillance edits is rad. Skateboarding is just more fun when you’re dropping hammers with the bros.

