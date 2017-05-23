Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part

5/23/2017

There’s something very refreshing about the way Thaynan skates, commanding a unique style and trick selection. His recent part was great, so we asked the editor whip up this Rough Cut for everyone’s further enjoiment.

    The Follow Up: Thaynan Costa

    Thaynan explains the finer points of body-varial etiquette, discusses the dark days of 7-Eleven pizza and talks about the eternal hunt for unique pants. Enjoi worthy, indeed!
    Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part

    Throw in some precision street tech, mix in a little of that new-new, add a dash of '80s video-art freakout and you got a new pro for enjoi. Congrats, Thaynan! Let's all party with the panda posse, shall we?
    Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part

    Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!
    Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Teaser

    Freshly inducted into the pro ranks, Thaynan has a new part premiering Monday that we know you'll enjoi.
    thaynan costa new enjoi pro

    Thaynan gets suprised with his first pro board from a kook at Macba.
