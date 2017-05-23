Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part

The Follow Up: Thaynan Costa Thaynan explains the finer points of body-varial etiquette, discusses the dark days of 7-Eleven pizza and talks about the eternal hunt for unique pants. Enjoi worthy, indeed!

Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part Throw in some precision street tech, mix in a little of that new-new, add a dash of '80s video-art freakout and you got a new pro for enjoi. Congrats, Thaynan! Let's all party with the panda posse, shall we?

Rough Cut: Cyril Jackson's "Afterburner" Part Cyril skates like he’s attached to a jet-propulsion pack, which makes the Afterburner title of his DC shoes x Baker video part even more fitting. The man only knows one speed: GO!

Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Teaser Freshly inducted into the pro ranks, Thaynan has a new part premiering Monday that we know you'll enjoi.