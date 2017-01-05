Thrasher Magazine

Rick Rossi's "New Driveway" Part

5/01/2017

This video part screams the SKATE AND DESTROY mantra—over and over again! Rick just sees spots through a different lens.

 

Get the New Driveway DVD here.
Original music by Cobra Man.

