Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" Part

8/26/2017

The Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!

  • 8/22/2017

    Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" Part

    Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson&#039;s &quot;DC x Cavi&quot; Part
    This raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.
  • 8/21/2017

    Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part

    Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell&#039;s &quot;Mythical And Magical&quot; Part
    His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
  • 8/10/2017

    Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video

    Rough Cut: Grand Collection&#039;s &quot;Buggy&quot; Video
    Buggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.
  • 7/17/2017

    Am Scramble 2017 Video

    Am Scramble 2017 Video
    The idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!
  • 7/14/2017

    Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos

    Am Scramble 2017 Premiere Photos
    Thrasher took the party to Long Beach to premiere the Am Scramble video. Little did everyone know it was really a double feature...
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.