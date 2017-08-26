Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" Part

Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" Part This raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.

Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" Part His amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.

Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" Video Buggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.

Am Scramble 2017 Video The idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!