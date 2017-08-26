Rough Cut: Axel Cruysberghs' "Am Scramble" Part
8/26/2017
The Scrambled Ams seemed superhuman when we watched ‘em in the video. Now check out all the work Axel put in to get those tricks. No wonder he’s Toy Machine’s newest pro!
-
8/22/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.
-
8/21/2017
Rough Cut: Nolan Miskell's "Mythical And Magical" PartHis amazing full part was the big surprise of the Blood Wizard video (if not the surprise of the year) and here’s another look at Nolan’s psycho approach to skating.
-
8/10/2017
Rough Cut: Grand Collection's "Buggy" VideoBuggy's silky smooth stylings manifest in every line he weaves. Skating is so good when it looks this good.
-
7/17/2017
Am Scramble 2017 VideoThe idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!
-
7/14/2017
Am Scramble 2017 Premiere PhotosThrasher took the party to Long Beach to premiere the Am Scramble video. Little did everyone know it was really a double feature...