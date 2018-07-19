Rough Cut: Brute SF in NYC
7/19/2018
The Bay brought the Brute bizness to NYC, terrorizing security guards and owning the streets.
7/12/2018
Rough Cut: Lizard King's "Deathwish Part Two" PartOwner of one of the fiercest flicks in the game, Lizard barges in his own direction, unafraid to drop himself into disastrous situations.
7/02/2018
Rough Cut: Jon Dickson's "Deathwish Part Two" PartIt starts with a bloody head and just gets heavier from there. Jon Dickson put in WORK on his Deathwish Part Two part. You didn’t think those holes in his jeans were for fashion, did you?! Big Jon slays.
6/26/2018
Rough Cut: Austyn Gillette's “Radiant Cure” FORMER PartAny Austyn footage is golden and this Rough Cut is 17 minutes of pure, unfiltered shredding. He’s simply one of the best to ever do it.
6/20/2018
Brute SF in NYCThe Brute SF crew made it to NYC to rip the streets.
6/06/2018
Rough Cut: GX1000's "El Camino" VideoCops, angry neighbors, hills, more hills and full-metal slaughter. Skateboarding is a beautiful force of destruction and disruption. Enjoy the show...