Firing Line: Ishod Wair
7/18/2018
Everything about this is perfection. Ishod is in a league of his own.
5/09/2018
Firing Line: Louie LopezDowntime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.
5/04/2018
Firing Line: Tom SchaarThe Vans Combi Bowl has had no shortage of wicked lines unleashed upon it, but this Tom Schaar madness ranks among some of the best. Leave some for the rest of us, Tom!
4/27/2018
Firing Line: Chris CopeChris Cope weaves lines in corners and pockets you can only dream about hitting.
4/25/2018
Firing Line: Nicole HauseNicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.
4/04/2018
Dessie Jackson Surprises Ishod WairDessie Jackson was nice enough to do a guest artist series for Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker. Watch her surprise Ishod here.