Firing Line: Ishod Wair

Firing Line: Louie Lopez Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.

Firing Line: Tom Schaar The Vans Combi Bowl has had no shortage of wicked lines unleashed upon it, but this Tom Schaar madness ranks among some of the best. Leave some for the rest of us, Tom!

Firing Line: Chris Cope Chris Cope weaves lines in corners and pockets you can only dream about hitting.

Firing Line: Nicole Hause Nicole extends a Firing Line into a marathon, hitting wall after wall and never losing steam. Props on the filming by Gregson as well.