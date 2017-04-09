Thrasher Magazine

Rough Cut: Flo Mirtain's "Tricolor" Part

9/04/2017

Perfection doesn't come easy. Check Flo's numerous lands on and slams while filming for his Tricolor part. If your name is flow, it's gotta flow


Watch the entire New Balance "Tricolor" video here
 
