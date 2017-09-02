Rough Cut: Lacey Baker's "My World" Part
2/09/2017
Her My World part was incredible, but you know nothing in skateboarding comes easy. Take a trip behind the scenes as Lacey hammers out her part trick by trick.
2/09/2017
The Follow Up: Lacey BakerLacey Baker talks with Sieben about her My World part and how skateboarding is finally starting to change—for the better.
2/06/2017
Rough Cut: The Worble's "Manramp" VideoWanna make Monday less sucky? Check out the rough cut of the Manramp video. If that doesn't put a GD smile on your face then you're hopeless.
2/03/2017
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartIt’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.
1/23/2017
Lacey Baker's "My World" PartSkateboarding has long been dominated by primarily male participation, but the women are rising up and growing in numbers, and we love it. This video part shatters every preconceived notion of girls vs boys. Technically incredible and thoroughly enjoyable, Lacey Baker just brought down the house. Hell YES!
1/20/2017
Rough Cut: Poohrail's "BRUTE" PartThe name “Poohrail” is sure to grab your attention, but his skating ensures that you'll never forget it. BRUTE AF!