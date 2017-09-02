Rough Cut: Lacey Baker's "My World" Part

The Follow Up: Lacey Baker Lacey Baker talks with Sieben about her My World part and how skateboarding is finally starting to change—for the better.

Rough Cut: The Worble's "Manramp" Video Wanna make Monday less sucky? Check out the rough cut of the Manramp video. If that doesn't put a GD smile on your face then you're hopeless.

Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" Part It’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.

Lacey Baker's "My World" Part Skateboarding has long been dominated by primarily male participation, but the women are rising up and growing in numbers, and we love it. This video part shatters every preconceived notion of girls vs boys. Technically incredible and thoroughly enjoyable, Lacey Baker just brought down the house. Hell YES!