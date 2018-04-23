Rough Cut: Mason Silva's "Golden Foytime" Footage
4/23/2018
Mason cruised down to OZ on the SOTY trip and absolutely slaughtered everything in his path. The dude is a one-man demolition squad.
4/18/2018
Rough Cut: Zion Wright's "Golden Foytime" FootageZion is a human wrecking ball. He takes the hits, snaps back up and doesn’t stop ’til four wheels are rolling away. Hide your spots!
4/14/2018
Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESNo gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESTyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
4/12/2018
Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILESK-Walks never disappoints, always bringing speed and power to everything he attacks. He unleashed another barnburner in Spinning Away, but you might just enjoy these RAW FILES even more.
3/15/2018
SOTY Video PremiereThe SOTY Oz Video premiered in Long Beach a few nights ago and all the good homies came out to get a sneak peek. Peep game and get ready for the vid dropping soon!