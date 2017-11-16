Rough Cut: Miles Silva's "Numbers Edition 3" Part

Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3 It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.

Numbers: Antonio Durao's "00" Part There’s a wildness to Antonio’s style that makes his skating especially awesome. Throw in crazy pop and Big L on the track, and it doesn’t get much better.

FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" Video This team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.

Double Rock: FOFA The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.