Rough Cut: Miles Silva's "Numbers Edition 3" Part

11/16/2017

His recent Numbers part was an instant classic, so time to appreciate the raw clips in all their glory. There’s nothing like the sound of the streets and tricks getting STOMPED.

 

Watch Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3 here.

  • 10/29/2017

    Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3

    Numbers: Miles Silvas / Edition 3
    It's not just about what Miles is capable of on a skateboard, it's the immaculate technique with which he executes each trick. Miles is on another level, and he's only just begun.
  • 9/29/2017

    Numbers: Antonio Durao's "00" Part

    Numbers: Antonio Durao&#039;s &quot;00&quot; Part
    There’s a wildness to Antonio’s style that makes his skating especially awesome. Throw in crazy pop and Big L on the track, and it doesn’t get much better.
  • 6/02/2017

    FOFA Hardware's "In Motion" Video

    FOFA Hardware&#039;s &quot;In Motion&quot; Video
    This team is stacked with heavy hitting young bucks, from Sacramento to the Old World, and their latest montage is simmering with heat.
  • 5/31/2017

    Double Rock: FOFA

    Double Rock: FOFA
    The FOFA hardwear homies hit up Double Rock and and got buck with their bolts. Everybody came correct but Miles Silvas closed the curtains on the session.
  • 5/30/2017

    Numbers / Edition 2

    Numbers / Edition 2
    The latest visual broadcast from Numbers, who added a couple new hitters from across the pond to the team.
