Rough Cut: Tiago Lopes' "Brain Gone." Part

12/11/2017

There’s a lot of crazy skateboarding broadcasting throughout the universe every day, but we guarantee Tiago has a few tricks up his sleeve you’ve never seen before.

 

Get SK8Mafia's Brain Gone. video here.

