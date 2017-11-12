Firing Line: Tom Schaar
12/11/2017
Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.
-
11/14/2017
Firing Line: Max HohlbeinThis is probably the best Firing Line ever. Nuff said!
-
11/06/2017
Firing Line: Micky PapaMicky flows from ledge to rail with a lightning quick flick, while making kickflip front crooks look far too easy.
-
11/02/2017
Firing Line: Jon DicksonJon unleashes his exquisite flick and quick feet on a sweet-looking spot.
-
10/30/2017
Firing Line: Yonnie CruzYonnie whips together a solid line at USC’s “skate-stopped” ledges.
-
10/23/2017
Firing Line: Cairo FosterA marble sanctuary gets lit up by the ageless and unstoppable Cairo Foster.