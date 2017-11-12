Thrasher Magazine

Firing Line: Tom Schaar

12/11/2017

Mammoth Lakes is the moon and Tom Schaar is an astronaut sent to crush every crater before returning to Earth in this line for Lifeproof. Spinning is easier in space, apparently.

