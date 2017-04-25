RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" Video

RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" Article Here are the photos and the article for a sick spot-hunting adventure through foreign lands. It’s got a heavy squad, too. As seen in the May 2017 mag.

Magnified: Jeremy Leabres Jeremy gets extended with a long-distance nosebonk, but not before things got a little interesting.

Masher: Mash Up These edits are so sick. You never know what the next clip will be as you take quantum leaps between different terrain and various skaters. Featuring too many names to mention here.

Taylor Kirby's Pro Surprise Photos The House Skateshop in Vista, CA played host to a full lot of Deathwishers eager to catch a signature from the team or a glimpse of Taylor Kirby’s new Shep Dawgs 5 part. Check out some photos here.