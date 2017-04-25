Thrasher Magazine

RVCA's "Smash Through The Basque" Video

4/25/2017

Here’s an amazing trip including spots you’ve never seen and some buttery transition skating by the whole squad. Featuring Jeremy Leabres, Greyson Fletcher, Julian Davidson, Aidan Campbell, and many more.

