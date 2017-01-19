Ryan Townley's "Fetish" Part
1/19/2017
Ryan attacks skateboarding with the level of power and pop that dreams are made of, whether he’s riding the walls, driving though kinks, or blasting over bars. Heavy part!
Order Welcome's "Fetish" DVD here.
1/18/2017
Daniel Vargas' "Fetish" PartDaniel brings a wealth of rare tricks to the bowl-barging landscape, peppering them about with style and ease. Looks like a blast…
1/17/2017
Will Blaty's "Fetish" PartThere are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.
1/17/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" Premiere PhotosWelcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better.
1/16/2017
Ryan Lay's "Fetish" PartOne of the best nollies in the game and a deep bag of tricks, Ryan comes through with a hell of a part, and an even more hellish ender.
1/13/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" TeaserStarting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.