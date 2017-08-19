ScumCo & Sons' Olympic Demo Reel

Venue's "Gospel" Video The boys in Richmond, VA nailed it with this one. All praises due to the almighty shop video!

Ty Beall's "Gospel" Part Ty Beall's first part as a pro for Scumco and Sons. Check it out here.

Dave Abair's "Scumco & Sons" Part Abair assaults the streets like a bat outta hell, smashing all walls, porches, and ledges in his path before bombing the steepest grades from San Francisco to the Steel City. Cheers to a true street skating part.

Dirts Win Promo Danny Renaud and crew broadcast a booming montage from South Florida to the darkest corners of the globe. Stay dirty, my friends.