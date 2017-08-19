ScumCo & Sons' Olympic Demo Reel
The boys at ScumCo always deliver the raw street goods. This edit rips. Kyle Nicholson is a God.
4/30/2017
Venue's "Gospel" VideoThe boys in Richmond, VA nailed it with this one. All praises due to the almighty shop video!
3/15/2017
Ty Beall's "Gospel" PartTy Beall's first part as a pro for Scumco and Sons. Check it out here.
2/02/2017
Dave Abair's "Scumco & Sons" PartAbair assaults the streets like a bat outta hell, smashing all walls, porches, and ledges in his path before bombing the steepest grades from San Francisco to the Steel City. Cheers to a true street skating part.
12/31/2016
Dirts Win PromoDanny Renaud and crew broadcast a booming montage from South Florida to the darkest corners of the globe. Stay dirty, my friends.
2/13/2016
Scumco and SonsThe streets are a battlefield, and the skateboard is our sword. Welcome to Weapon World.