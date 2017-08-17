Hall Of Meat: Jordan Maxham
8/17/2017
Jordan almost stomps this unique roll-away but catches a face smack instead.
8/09/2017
Hall Of Meat: Hakeem DucksworthHakeem catches an unpleasant surprise with this unwanted grind.
7/20/2017
Hall Of Meat: Nolan MiskellNolan misses a Smith and catches a full body-slap.
7/13/2017
Hall Of Meat: Ducky KovacsDucky tries to tackle 10 kinks on this wild rodeo rail and gets bucked.
7/11/2017
Hall Of Meat: Rob "Sluggo" BoyceSluggo is a born stuntman and he’s one of the few guys who can huck a proper backflip. He also can take a mean hit.
7/06/2017
Hall Of Meat: Zion WrightThis Smith drop leads to a shinner bash for Zion.