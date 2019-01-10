Skatepark Round-Up: Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz's "Til the End" Vol. 3 Asta kicks things off before Winkowski breaks out the vintage axe and a legendary Mac Dre track for the curtain call. Heavy clips from start to finish. Enjoy the show...

The Follow Up: Tom Asta Growing up, his favorite brands were Alien/Habitat and Zero and those influences shaped Tom Asta into the technically-proficient gnar dog he is today. Hot off the wheels of his Santa Cruz “Til the End” Vol. 3 part, Asta waxes on being a father to three kids, staying grounded in Langhorne, PA, and why the beanie will never die.

Maurio McCoy's "True Grit" Video From humble beginnings all the way to the world stage, this True Grit features Maurio McCoy.

Skatepark Round-Up: Dickies Not a double overhead concrete wave in sight! The El Sereno park is nothing but low-key vibes, and the Dickies squad takes full advantage.