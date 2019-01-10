Skatepark Round-Up: Santa Cruz
10/01/2019
From the young bloods to the OGs Dressen and Salba, the Santa Cruz squad shows up in full force. Giddy Up!
9/23/2019
Santa Cruz's "Til the End" Vol. 3Asta kicks things off before Winkowski breaks out the vintage axe and a legendary Mac Dre track for the curtain call. Heavy clips from start to finish. Enjoy the show...
9/23/2019
The Follow Up: Tom AstaGrowing up, his favorite brands were Alien/Habitat and Zero and those influences shaped Tom Asta into the technically-proficient gnar dog he is today. Hot off the wheels of his Santa Cruz “Til the End” Vol. 3 part, Asta waxes on being a father to three kids, staying grounded in Langhorne, PA, and why the beanie will never die.
9/19/2019
Maurio McCoy's "True Grit" VideoFrom humble beginnings all the way to the world stage, this True Grit features Maurio McCoy.
9/18/2019
Skatepark Round-Up: DickiesNot a double overhead concrete wave in sight! The El Sereno park is nothing but low-key vibes, and the Dickies squad takes full advantage.
9/13/2019
Powerply Artist Series with Mako YamakiMako created this stunning Santa Cruz series by hand with unique details for each rider. Check it out.