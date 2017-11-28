SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

Hall Of Meat: Jamie Foy Gravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.

Louie Lopez's "West End" Part We’ve watched him shred since he was knee high to Arto Saari. Three feet and a haircut later, Louie Lopez has emerged as one of the most gifted, versatile and beloved skaters alive. Silky gnar, perfect feet and with an endless arsenal of tricks on all terrain, this part captures a world-class ripper at the top of his game. He might just be the perfect skateboarder. Thank you, Louie!

Burnout: West Enders It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!

Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part This part is a declaration of all-out war on everything concrete in his path. Kirby, you are a maniac. DAMN!