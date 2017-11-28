SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video
11/28/2017
They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
11/28/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jamie FoyGravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.
11/27/2017
Louie Lopez's "West End" PartWe’ve watched him shred since he was knee high to Arto Saari. Three feet and a haircut later, Louie Lopez has emerged as one of the most gifted, versatile and beloved skaters alive. Silky gnar, perfect feet and with an endless arsenal of tricks on all terrain, this part captures a world-class ripper at the top of his game. He might just be the perfect skateboarder. Thank you, Louie!
11/27/2017
Burnout: West EndersIt’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
11/25/2017
Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" PartThis part is a declaration of all-out war on everything concrete in his path. Kirby, you are a maniac. DAMN!
11/24/2017
Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" PartThe Jamie Foy reign of destruction has been an all-out blitz. His recent Deathwish part dropped our collective jaws on the concrete, so here’s a journey into how it all came together.