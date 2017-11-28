Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video

11/28/2017

 

They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!

  • 11/28/2017

    Hall Of Meat: Jamie Foy

    Hall Of Meat: Jamie Foy
    Gravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.
  • 11/27/2017

    Louie Lopez's "West End" Part

    Louie Lopez&#039;s &quot;West End&quot; Part
    We’ve watched him shred since he was knee high to Arto Saari. Three feet and a haircut later, Louie Lopez has emerged as one of the most gifted, versatile and beloved skaters alive. Silky gnar, perfect feet and with an endless arsenal of tricks on all terrain, this part captures a world-class ripper at the top of his game. He might just be the perfect skateboarder. Thank you, Louie!
  • 11/27/2017

    Burnout: West Enders

    Burnout: West Enders
    It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
  • 11/25/2017

    Taylor Kirby's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

    Taylor Kirby&#039;s &quot;Shep Dawgs 5&quot; Part
    This part is a declaration of all-out war on everything concrete in his path. Kirby, you are a maniac. DAMN!
  • 11/24/2017

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy's "Deathwish Part One" Part

    Rough Cut: Jamie Foy&#039;s &quot;Deathwish Part One&quot; Part
    The Jamie Foy reign of destruction has been an all-out blitz. His recent Deathwish part dropped our collective jaws on the concrete, so here’s a journey into how it all came together.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.