SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" Video

Tyson Peterson’s 21st Birthday The homies gathered at the Baker Boys warehouse for a celebratory session. HBD Tyson!

SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTS Too many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!

SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" Video They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!

Hall Of Meat: Jamie Foy Gravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.