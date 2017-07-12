SOTY 2017: "Surprising Foy" Video
12/07/2017
What’s better than Big Boy Foy? How about 15 Big Boy Foys?! The homies and the Phelper give our new SOTY the surprise of a lifetime. Congrats, Jamie!
12/05/2017
Tyson Peterson’s 21st BirthdayThe homies gathered at the Baker Boys warehouse for a celebratory session. HBD Tyson!
11/30/2017
SOTY 2017: THE FINALISTSToo many shredders? Glaring omissions? Looming conspiracies? All part of the SOTY experience! One thing’s for sure – the dudes on this list all kicked skateboarding’s ass in 2017. Read the stats, watch the videos and cast your vote who YOU think should get the little man in shorts. Congrats to all our contenders and everyone who ripped this year!
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!
11/28/2017
Hall Of Meat: Jamie FoyGravette handled this monster frontside and it made skate history. Foy goes for an epic backside attack and gets stuffed.
11/27/2017
Burnout: West EndersIt’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!