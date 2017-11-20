Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Tiago Lemos' "Indy" Part

11/20/2017

If you thought Tiago already handled enough biz this year, you were mistaken. He’s back to hit us over the head with more explosive, face-melting footage. This man is in a league of his own.

© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.