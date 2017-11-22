Joey Guevara in Barcelona

Mind of Marius: NYC Marius and crew hit NYC, terrorizing ledges, banks, and DIYs. Features guest appearances from Suciu, Wenning, Guevara, and more. Enjoy...

Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part Joey's Pyramid of the Sun part bumped him into the pro ranks for Alien. Check the rough cut to see the unfiltered raw ripping that went into it. This dude's slams are even smooth.

The Follow Up: Joey Guevara Joey Guevara chats about filming his Workshop part, skating in Detroit and cross-country cruising—plus, some great skate flicks for your face to drool on. Fridays don't get much better than this.

Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part It’s more than the tricks you do, it’s how you do them and where. Joey delivers a part that oozes style to spare and makes things happen at spots you haven’t seen in every other video. Congrats on turning PRO for Alien Workshop! This part rips.