Joey Guevara in Barcelona

11/22/2017

Joey just oozes power and style, and even though we see Barcelona footy all the time his approach contributes a fresh twist. Killer soundtrack too.

    Mind of Marius: NYC

    Marius and crew hit NYC, terrorizing ledges, banks, and DIYs. Features guest appearances from Suciu, Wenning, Guevara, and more. Enjoy...
    Rough Cut: Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part

    Joey's Pyramid of the Sun part bumped him into the pro ranks for Alien. Check the rough cut to see the unfiltered raw ripping that went into it. This dude's slams are even smooth.
    The Follow Up: Joey Guevara

    Joey Guevara chats about filming his Workshop part, skating in Detroit and cross-country cruising—plus, some great skate flicks for your face to drool on. Fridays don't get much better than this.
    Joey Guevara's "Pyramid of the Sun" Part

    It’s more than the tricks you do, it’s how you do them and where. Joey delivers a part that oozes style to spare and makes things happen at spots you haven’t seen in every other video. Congrats on turning PRO for Alien Workshop! This part rips.
    Yaje Popson and Joey Guevara Now Pro

    Alien Workshop proudly announce Yaje and Joey as their newest pro team riders.
