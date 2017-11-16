Toeda and Ryuhei's "Tabi" Part
Good hip-hop and exceptional ledge skills will always make for a timeless duo. Toeda and Ryuhei rip, and this part has a throwback style you gotta love.
MwadlandsThe Palace crew exhalts the glory of an influential British skatepark of yesteryear, and they’ve opened it to the public. Here’s a glimpse of the VIP action...
SKATELINE: 11.14.2017Clive Dixon's Rough Cut, Zion Wright goes pro, Tony Hawk gets on Lakai and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Wand InterviewWe present to you this interview featuring Cory Hanson and Lee Landley of LA’s best kept secret: Wand. Check it out.
Double Rock: Santa Cruz AmsNew Santa Cruz ams Jereme Knibbs and Maurio McCoy only needed few hours to unleash a firestorm inside the park. Damn!
Thrasher Radio Ep. 57: Eric DressenWhen it comes to legends in skateboarding, the name Eric Dressen always gets in there. The ‘70s micro-midget talks about Logan Earth Ski, Laura Thornhill and a young kid named Julien Stranger. Been there, done it. Eric D knows his stuff.—Jake Phelps
Blind's "For Days" VideoBeckett fires up the vertical assault before TJ, Sewa and company unleash the tech wizardry. Then Yuto brings down the curtains, making the impossible way too easy. Damn!
Hall of Meat: Zion WrightZion gets pinched and punched on this tall attempt.
Taylor Smith's "Shep Dawgs" PartT-Spliff kicks off the Shep Dawgs 5 party with a high-speed assault, making it all look way too easy. Check back for more Shep shenanigans coming soon. School's out FOREVER!
Rough Cut: Clive Dixon's "Saturdays" PartYou don't film something like Clive's Saturdays part by being a weekend warrior. Check the weekday blood that was spilled on his way to the finish line. Staples separates the men from the children. Clive ain't no kid.
Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake HayesJamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!