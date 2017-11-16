Thrasher Magazine

Toeda and Ryuhei's "Tabi" Part

11/16/2017

Good hip-hop and exceptional ledge skills will always make for a timeless duo. Toeda and Ryuhei rip, and this part has a throwback style you gotta love.

