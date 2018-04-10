Thrasher Magazine

Venture X FTC "For The City" Video

10/04/2018

With Venture’s and FTC’s legacy deeply rooted in SF history, it only made sense to come together. Get your weekend started right and watch some quality skating from San Francisco to Tokyo and back.

  • 9/29/2018

    35th North's "Pine St. Bombers" Vol. 2

    35th North&#039;s &quot;Pine St. Bombers&quot; Vol. 2
    Anchored by skateshop 35th North, the Seattle scene is stronger than ever. Here’s a new edit from the homies on Capitol Hill.
  • 9/27/2018

    Nile Gibbs' "Awake" Part

    Nile Gibbs&#039; &quot;Awake&quot; Part
    35th North's finest Nile Gibbs making himself feel right at home crushing the hills and streets of SF in his Awake part.
  • 9/27/2018

    New from Venture

    New from Venture
    Check out all of the new trucks from Venture in their Summer '18 drop.
  • 8/29/2018

    Maxallure: Private Domain Video

    Maxallure: Private Domain Video
    Wreaking havoc in the city streets to the tunes of McRad, Maxallure gives a nod to our past, with their eyes firmly fixed on the future.
  • 8/14/2018

    Gridlock - Episode 1

    Gridlock - Episode 1
    The debut episode of Gridlock, a series of videos set primarily here in the Bay Area, filmed and edited by Brendan Bill. Enjoy...
