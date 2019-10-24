Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Montage

Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Some people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.

Jeremy Leabres Interview He took some hard hits while filming for Programming Injection and still made it to the finish line with a sick-ass part. As Sinclair said, “Jeremy Leabres is a thoroughbred.” From the November issue of the mag.

Leo Romero Interview The begrudging leader of Toy Machine weighs in on retirement rumors (that he himself is spreading), the state of skate, band tours vs. skate tours and getting Jamie Thomas back in the van. When a SOTY speaks, it’s wise to listen.

Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part SOTY 2010 is still on top of his game, barging without abandon, corralling rollercoaster rails, and stomping out one of the most hectic manuals of all time.