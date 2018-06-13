Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation

6/13/2018

With the premiere of Purple, Converse took a couple of guys on a demo trip down the Western Coast, from Sacramento all the way down to Long Beach. Needless to say, it was more of a victory vacation than actual work.

  • 6/13/2018

    Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation

    Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation
    With the premiere of Purple, Converse took a couple of guys on a demo trip down the Western Coast, from Sacramento all the way down to Long Beach. Needless to say, it was more of a victory vacation than actual work.
  • 6/13/2018

    Louie Lopez's "Purple" Part

    Louie Lopez's "Purple" Part
    He’s been good since he was a toddler, but Louie Lopez has grown to be one of the best skateboarders on the planet in the past few years, and this Purple part is a window into Louie’s world. Looks like a damn fine place to live if you ask us.
  • 6/13/2018

    Louie Lopez Interview

    Louie Lopez Interview
    Louie Lopez talks about SOTY tactics, breaking his arm five times, weed-laced gummy bears and filming for Purple. Turn up the Bhad Bhabie and dig in.
  • 6/13/2018

    Jake Johnson's "Purple" Part

    Jake Johnson's "Purple" Part
    Every Jake Johnson clip is solid gold, so consider this part a billion dollar treasure. There’s only one JJ.
  • 6/13/2018

    Kevin Rodrigues’ “Purple” Part

    Kevin Rodrigues’ “Purple” Part
    Style can’t be taught, nor can it be bought, and this Converse CONS "Purple" part oozes originality and personality. And how about those Duffel cameos?!
  • 6/13/2018

    Magnified: Sammy Baca

    Magnified: Sammy Baca
    This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.
  • 6/13/2018

    Fatback: Converse Cons in Baltimore

    Fatback: Converse Cons in Baltimore
    Cons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.
  • 6/13/2018

    Firing Line: Louie Lopez

    Firing Line: Louie Lopez
    Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.
  • 6/13/2018

    Converse Cons' "Purple" Video

    Converse Cons' "Purple" Video
    The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.
  • 6/13/2018

    Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos

    Converse Cons' "Purple" Premiere Photos
    Converse premiered their first full-length video, Purple, last night. For those of you who were not fortunate enough to catch the premiere, we had Mac Shafer cover the event with all of your favorite skaters.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.