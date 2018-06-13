Ugly Vision: Cons Cali Vacation With the premiere of Purple, Converse took a couple of guys on a demo trip down the Western Coast, from Sacramento all the way down to Long Beach. Needless to say, it was more of a victory vacation than actual work.

Louie Lopez's "Purple" Part He’s been good since he was a toddler, but Louie Lopez has grown to be one of the best skateboarders on the planet in the past few years, and this Purple part is a window into Louie’s world. Looks like a damn fine place to live if you ask us.

Louie Lopez Interview Louie Lopez talks about SOTY tactics, breaking his arm five times, weed-laced gummy bears and filming for Purple. Turn up the Bhad Bhabie and dig in.

Jake Johnson's "Purple" Part Every Jake Johnson clip is solid gold, so consider this part a billion dollar treasure. There’s only one JJ.

Kevin Rodrigues’ “Purple” Part Style can’t be taught, nor can it be bought, and this Converse CONS "Purple" part oozes originality and personality. And how about those Duffel cameos?!

Magnified: Sammy Baca This wouldn’t even be considered a spot to most people, but most people aren’t Sammy Baca! This noseblunt slide from the June ’18 issue is pure beast mode. In crust we trust.

Fatback: Converse Cons in Baltimore Cons gets that down-and-dirty Fatback treatment on an East Coast adventure. A diamond in the rough is still a diamond, homie.

Firing Line: Louie Lopez Downtime after Purple? Nah, nah. Louie Lopez always gots more juice! The marble looks pretty slick but Louie’s even smoother.

Converse Cons' "Purple" Video The full-length project has found its way to the endangered-species list, but this video demonstrates why they are of the utmost importance. This is a masterpiece. Clear your schedule and dive in.