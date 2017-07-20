Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth Demo
The Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.
Vans X Thrasher Scorchin' Summer Tour 2017:
July 21st: Oklahoma City, OK
"Kyle Walker Day" Demo - 6-8 pm at Mat Hoffman Skatepark
Kyle Walker Day after party with a live performance by G-Herbo at Diamond Ballroom. All ages. Doors open at 9 pm
July 22nd: Kansas City, MO
Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show at Escapist 7-10 pm
July 23rd: Kansas City, MO
Escapist - Demo at Penn Valley 6pm
July 25th: Des Moines, IA
Subsect - in-store 3pm/demo at 4 Mile Skatepark 6pm
July 27th: Chicago, IL
Uprise Skate shop - Michael Burnett photo Slideshow and Q&A 7-10 pm
July 28th: Chicago, IL
House Of Vans - Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show 7-10 pm with performances by DJ John Cardiel, White Glove and Bad Shit
