Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth Demo

7/20/2017

The Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.

 

Vans X Thrasher Scorchin' Summer Tour 2017:

July 21st: Oklahoma City, OK
"Kyle Walker Day" Demo - 6-8 pm at Mat Hoffman Skatepark

Kyle Walker Day after party with a live performance by G-Herbo at Diamond Ballroom. All ages. Doors open at 9 pm

July 22nd: Kansas City, MO
Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show at Escapist 7-10 pm

July 23rd: Kansas City, MO
Escapist - Demo at Penn Valley 6pm

July 25th: Des Moines, IA
Subsect - in-store 3pm/demo at 4 Mile Skatepark 6pm

July 27th: Chicago, IL
Uprise Skate shop - Michael Burnett photo Slideshow and Q&A 7-10 pm

July 28th: Chicago, IL
House Of Vans - Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show 7-10 pm with performances by DJ John Cardiel, White Glove and Bad Shit

  • 7/20/2017

    Kyle Walker Day

    Kyle Walker Day
    This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
  • 7/18/2017

    Vans Scorchin' Summer: Austin Demo

    Vans Scorchin&#039; Summer: Austin Demo
    Vans and Thrasher kick off their 2017 "Scorchin' Summer" tour in Austin, Texas with No-Comply Skateshop. Check the demo recap featuring Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Daniel Lutheran, Rowan Zorilla, Geoff Rowley, Tyson Peterson, Justin Henry and more.
  • 7/18/2017

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart
    The Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
  • 7/17/2017

    Am Scramble 2017 Video

    Am Scramble 2017 Video
    The idea was simple: take nine of the best amateur skaters in the world on a good ol' fashioned American road trip. What we ended up with might be the heaviest 10 days of all time. Watch Jarne, Axel, Erick, Ducky, Glick, Foy, Mason, Tyson and Zion redefine what it means to be a sponsored amateur. This is the first annual Thrasher Am Scramble!
  • 7/14/2017

    Meet the Scramblers

    Meet the Scramblers
    Get to know the Am Scramblers before they detonate the GD Internet–full video premieres here on Monday. 'Bout half these dudes turned pro after the trip, so you know this one's HEAVY!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.