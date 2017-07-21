Lucas Rabelo's "Primeiro Passo" Part
7/21/2017
Hailing From the gnarled streets of Fortaleza-CE in Brazil, Lucas hit the sun-kissed streets of SoCal to add the cherry on top of this heavy serving of street rippage. With greats like Luan Oliveira and Carlos Ribeiro backing you, and an insane ender, the streets have no chance.
