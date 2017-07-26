Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kansas City Demo
7/26/2017
The Scorchin’ Summer tour reaches its halfway point in full stride, gracing Kansas City with the heaviest demo yet.
Check the remaining dates below:
July 27th: Chicago, IL
Uprise Skate shop - Michael Burnett photo Slideshow and Q&A 7-10 pm
July 28th: Chicago, IL
House Of Vans - Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show 7-10 pm with performances by DJ John Cardiel, White Glove and Bad Shit
-
7/26/2017
Burnout: Girl in the TreeThe KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.
-
7/24/2017
Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker DayWatch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.
-
7/24/2017
Burnout: Kyle Walker DayOklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
-
7/21/2017
Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Photo Show at EscapistCome see 20 years of Burnout's favorite Thrasher photos, Sat. July 22nd at Escapist in Kansas City 7-10 with the Vans team.
-
7/21/2017
Kyle Walker DayThis Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.