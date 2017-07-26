John Dilorenzo's "FLDZ" Part

Shake Junt's "Flavor Country" Video If this Shake Junt Flavor Country vid doesn't make you want to call up the homies and go get some then you best check yo pulse—'cause you dead, son. What in the hell is in the water in Florda?!

John Dilo's "Red Shore" Part When you see the name John Dilo, you know it's gonna be good. Another treat from the Floridian manny master himself, click play to witness the insanity.

Venture Trucks: John Dilorenzo The new Venture Trucks Fall ’16 catalog just went live along with a new Awake video from John Dilorenzo.

Andalé's "Wheelie Dope" Video The Santa Monica Courthouse features one of the heftiest, most infamous manual pads on the planet. Check out some of the wild, two-wheeled stunts that went down this weekend.