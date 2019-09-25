Vincent Milou's "All the Way Down" Part

Globe Snake Session 2018 Video Globe Europe threw a shop-vs-shop mini-ramp comp at their office in the South of France. The wine flowed freely as did the tricks as the shops waged (friendly) war against one another. In the end, there can only be one winner. Click play. Find your answers.

Globe Snake Session 2018 Photos Globe Europe’s inaugural Snake Session contest embodied the spirit of a backyard ramp jam with you and your homies. Nothing but good times on the trusty U-Ramp. Check the article from the event and then watch the coping get crushed in the video. Venomous!