Young Emericans B-Sides: Victor Aceves

12/08/2017

Along with Kader and Zach, Victor is part of the Emerican trio that has us feeling really good about the future of boarding. Not only comfortable on the hefty terrain, he looks proper doing it. The back Smith ender is so insanely psychotic.

 

Watch Emerica's Young Emericans video here.

