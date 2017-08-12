Young Emericans B-Sides: Victor Aceves
Along with Kader and Zach, Victor is part of the Emerican trio that has us feeling really good about the future of boarding. Not only comfortable on the hefty terrain, he looks proper doing it. The back Smith ender is so insanely psychotic.
Watch Emerica's Young Emericans video here.
