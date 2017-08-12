Young Emericans B-Sides: Victor Aceves Along with Kader and Zach, Victor is part of the Emerican trio that has us feeling really good about the future of boarding. Not only comfortable on the hefty terrain, he looks proper doing it. The back Smith ender is so insanely psychotic.

Young Emericans B-Sides: Zach Allen Zach is a new-school talent with the style and attack from a throwback era. We love it. His B-Sides are raw as hell. Enjoy...

The Follow Up: Zach Allen's Young Emericans Interview If training wheels hadn't been invented, Zach Allen might have never picked up a skateboard. Check this Follow-Up interview about filming for his recent Young Emericans part. You gotta peep the one-foot photo. So buck!

Young Emericans B-Sides: Kader Sylla Some people battle tricks and some just figure them out like a Sunday-morning crossword puzzle. Kader falls into the latter category, hardly breaking a sweat while filming his Young Emericans part. Check his B-Sides edit and rest easy knowing the future is in good hands.

Emerica's "Young Emericans" Premiere Photos The young ones, the old ones and all of Pedlow skatepark rolled to Baker Boys to watch the Young Emericans Zach Allen, Kader Sylla and Victor Aceves kill it. Good work, Bucky Gonzalez. —Atiba Jefferson

Emerica's "Young Emericans" Video Emerica vids are always top-shelf and this is no exception. Zach, Kader, and Victor represent the team's new blood and we couldn’t be more stoked for what the future holds.

Meet the Young Emericans We sat down with new Emerican recruits Kader Sylla, Zach Allen and Victor Aceves. These kids are rad. The future is in good hands.

Hall Of Meat: Kader Sylla This triples line was looking good but that asphalt bank was looking haggard.