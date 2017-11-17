Zion Wright's Road to Pro

Hall of Meat: Zion Wright Zion gets pinched and punched on this tall attempt.

Zion Wright's Greatest Hits Usually it takes a while to rack up a “Greatest Hits” collection, but Zion ain’t your typical skater. Here’s a ridiculously gnarly edit celebrating his promotion to the ranks of PRO skateboarding for REAL. Congrats, Zion!

Zion is Pro! Zion is pro for REAL! Check out his first pro boards, greatest hits edit, photos from the surprise, past video parts, and more...

Deathwish Part One: Jamie Foy and Jake Hayes Jamie Foy’s reign of terror continues, while Jake Hayes rips down the curtains. Hide your family! These dudes are on the warpath!