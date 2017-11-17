Thrasher Magazine

Zion Wright's Road to Pro

11/17/2017

From his days as a micro-ripper hucking down drops to 540s and fakie attacks on Hollywood High, Zion’s REAL teammates weigh in on his ascension to the pro ranks.

