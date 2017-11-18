Thrasher Magazine

Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part

11/18/2017

Having already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.

 

Get the Shep Dawgs 5 DVD here.

