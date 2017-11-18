Riley Hawk's "Shep Dawgs 5" Part
11/18/2017
Having already dropped a behemoth of a video part for Lakai, Riley left plenty in the tank for the Shep Dawgs encore. Raise your glass to another excellent blessing from the Hawk family.
Get the Shep Dawgs 5 DVD here.
-
11/11/2017
Taylor Smith's "Shep Dawgs" PartT-Spliff kicks off the Shep Dawgs 5 party with a high-speed assault, making it all look way too easy. Check back for more Shep shenanigans coming soon. School's out FOREVER!
-
11/10/2017
Shep Dawgs 5 Premiere PhotosPaco and the Shep Dawgs premiered their latest video at the Oceanside Pier stage. Check out some photos here.
-
10/09/2017
"Shep Dawgs 5" TrailerThe Dawgs are back with another full-length barrage of stoke. Get your levels up because we’ll be premiering parts from the vid next month.
-
10/06/2017
Extra Flare: Riley Hawk Part 2Riley is possessed to skate and has had one of the most productive years of stacking clips ever. Here’s a second batch of raw footage and it’s all killer.
-
9/14/2017
Extra Flare: Riley HawkHe had last part in The Flare, so you know this behind-the-scenes look is gonna be mayhem. From ditch to all types of contorted rails, Riley puts in work to get the makes. Nothing worth a damn comes easy.