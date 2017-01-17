Thrasher Magazine

Welcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better. –Ben Karpinski



Showed up to a sold out Yost with a line wrapped around the block



Mostly dudes



There we go!



Luckily, Richie had us covered



Aaron Goure



D Vargs always has time for the fans



You think Franky and Eliane are going to miss a premiere in Santa Ana?



The Salillases made the trek from Birmingham



P-Franks and Darien



Spotted a Bumbag in the wild



The Sanchezes



Riley Boland



The Townleys



Black Box Alumni, Chris Cole and Mike Sinclair



Professor Schmitt and Mike Rogers



Roman dressed to impress



Speaking of dressing to impress...



The Hi-Tide crew, no strangers to Santa Ana



Will Blaty



Have you bought your copy yet?



Matthew Blevins with the Ryans



The place was packed inside

Girl Tears warmed everyone up



Classic HB



D Vargs down!



Newly appointed pro Ronnie Sandoval and Rye came out to support



Lets start this thing!



Fet-ish



Wait till you see that shared part



Instant results



Townley! Townley! Townley!



Wait till you see his part. Great job, guys!