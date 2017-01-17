Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Welcome's "Fetish" Premiere Photos

1/17/2017

Welcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better. –Ben Karpinski

1 Line 750pxShowed up to a sold out Yost with a line wrapped around the block


2 Dudes 750pxMostly dudes


3 NoraFemale 750pxThere we go!


4 Tickets 750pxLuckily, Richie had us covered


5 Aaron 750pxAaron Goure


6 DVargs Rockstar 750pxD Vargs always has time for the fans


7 Franky 750pxYou think Franky and Eliane are going to miss a premiere in Santa Ana?


8 Jason 750pxThe Salillases made the trek from Birmingham


9 PFranks Darien 750pxP-Franks and Darien


10 Bumbag 750pxSpotted a Bumbag in the wild


11 Jordan 750pxThe Sanchezes


12 Riley 750pxRiley Boland


13 Townlys 750pxThe Townleys


14 Cole Sinclair 750pxBlack Box Alumni, Chris Cole and Mike Sinclair


15 Professor 750pxProfessor Schmitt and Mike Rogers


16 Roman 750pxRoman dressed to impress


17 Jackets 750pxSpeaking of dressing to impress...


18 Hi Tide 750pxThe Hi-Tide crew, no strangers to Santa Ana


19 Will 750pxWill Blaty


20 Merch 750pxHave you bought your copy yet?


21 Ryans 750pxMatthew Blevins with the Ryans


22 bar 750pxThe place was packed inside

 

23 GirlTears 750pxGirl Tears warmed everyone up


24 pit 750pxClassic HB


25 DvargsPit 750pxD Vargs down!


26 Ronnie 750pxNewly appointed pro Ronnie Sandoval and Rye came out to support


26 Welcome Crew 750pxLets start this thing!


27 Fetish 750pxFet-ish


28 SharedPart 750pxWait till you see that shared part


29 Roman Rick 750pxInstant results


30 Townly Papke 750pxTownley! Townley! Townley!


31 CrowdSurf 750pxWait till you see his part. Great job, guys! 

 

32 Girls 750px

  • 1/17/2017

    Will Blaty's "Fetish" Part

    Will Blaty&#039;s &quot;Fetish&quot; Part
    There are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.
  • 1/16/2017

    Firing Line: Ronnie Sandoval

    Firing Line: Ronnie Sandoval
    Ronnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!
  • 1/16/2017

    Ryan Lay's "Fetish" Part

    Ryan Lay&#039;s &quot;Fetish&quot; Part
    One of the best nollies in the game and a deep bag of tricks, Ryan comes through with a hell of a part, and an even more hellish ender.
  • 1/13/2017

    Welcome's "Fetish" Teaser

    Welcome&#039;s &quot;Fetish&quot; Teaser
    Starting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.
  • 1/13/2017

    Meet the Welcome Team

    Meet the Welcome Team
    Welcome's Fetish vid is about to seduce your senses. Until then, find out who's in the crew, where they're from, who's got the hottest dance moves and much, much more.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.