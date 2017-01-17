Thrasher Magazine

Welcome's "Fetish" Premiere Photos
Welcome week continues with photos from last weekend’s premiere at the Yost Theatre in downtown Santa Ana. Ears were ringing and faces melted by the end of the night. Your week is only getting better. –Ben Karpinski
Showed up to a sold out Yost with a line wrapped around the block
Mostly dudes
There we go!
Luckily, Richie had us covered
Aaron Goure
D Vargs always has time for the fans
You think Franky and Eliane are going to miss a premiere in Santa Ana?
The Salillases made the trek from Birmingham
P-Franks and Darien
Spotted a Bumbag in the wild
The Sanchezes
Riley Boland
The Townleys
Black Box Alumni, Chris Cole and Mike Sinclair
Professor Schmitt and Mike Rogers
Roman dressed to impress
Speaking of dressing to impress...
The Hi-Tide crew, no strangers to Santa Ana
Will Blaty
Have you bought your copy yet?
Matthew Blevins with the Ryans
The place was packed inside
Girl Tears warmed everyone up
Classic HB
D Vargs down!
Newly appointed pro Ronnie Sandoval and Rye came out to support
Lets start this thing!
Fet-ish
Wait till you see that shared part
Instant results
Townley! Townley! Townley!
Wait till you see his part. Great job, guys!
-
1/17/2017
Will Blaty's "Fetish" PartThere are no rules in skating, no set trick lists or instruction manuals. That’s what makes what we do so great. Will has an approach unlike any other. Dive into his world and enjoy the ride.
-
1/16/2017
Firing Line: Ronnie SandovalRonnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!
-
1/16/2017
Ryan Lay's "Fetish" PartOne of the best nollies in the game and a deep bag of tricks, Ryan comes through with a hell of a part, and an even more hellish ender.
-
1/13/2017
Welcome's "Fetish" TeaserStarting Monday we’ll be showing selected parts from Welcome’s new video Fetish, before premiering the whole shebang on Friday.
-
1/13/2017
Meet the Welcome TeamWelcome's Fetish vid is about to seduce your senses. Until then, find out who's in the crew, where they're from, who's got the hottest dance moves and much, much more.