Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago

The REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.When you walk through those red doors, you’re homeThis crew does so much for the Chicago skate sceneMarfa and Curtis, all smiles!20 Fucking Years and CountingWho says no to free pizza?These lady rippers snagged a good spot and a couple o’ slicesMarfa and StuKyle always has time for an autograph and a photoK-Walks fans of all ages!Stevie Dred, a true Chicago legendMatt and his lady holding it downRipping out front—nice board, kid!You can always count on the TMs to keep the crew hydratedBlack-shirt crew unite!Robbie Brockel, DLX Masterlensmen Tim Fulton and Jeremy McNamara and Jack OlsonNew Brockel board and a signature—on the come up!Limited 20 Fucking Years and Counting boards, now available at Uprise and online Couple of The Windy City’s best, Chaz Ortiz and Uriah RutaChi-town OGs!Lets start the showCheck out the new Out of Sight: Home Is Where The Heart Is - Uprise/Chicago, now live on the REAL site Way more than just a skateshop—’til next time, Uprise!