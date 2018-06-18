Thrasher Magazine

Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago

6/18/2018
The REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.

Uprise 1 750pxWhen you walk through those red doors, you’re home

Uprise 2 750pxThis crew does so much for the Chicago skate scene

Uprise 3 750pxMarfa and Curtis, all smiles!

Uprise 4 750px20 Fucking Years and Counting

Uprise 5 750pxWho says no to free pizza?

Uprise 6 750pxThese lady rippers snagged a good spot and a couple o’ slices

Uprise 8 750pxMarfa and Stu

Uprise 9 750pxKyle always has time for an autograph and a photo

Uprise 10 750pxK-Walks fans of all ages!

Uprise 11 750pxStevie Dred, a true Chicago legend

Uprise 12 750pxMatt and his lady holding it down

Uprise 13 750pxRipping out front—nice board, kid!

Uprise 14 750pxYou can always count on the TMs to keep the crew hydrated

Uprise 15 750pxBlack-shirt crew unite!

Uprise 16 750pxRobbie Brockel, DLX Masterlensmen Tim Fulton and Jeremy McNamara and Jack Olson

Uprise 17 750pxNew Brockel board and a signature—on the come up!

Uprise 18 750pxLimited 20 Fucking Years and Counting boards, now available at Uprise and online

Uprise 19 750pxCouple of The Windy City’s best, Chaz Ortiz and Uriah Ruta

Uprise 20 750pxChi-town OGs!

Uprise 21 750pxLets start the show

Uprise 22 750pxCheck out the new Out of Sight: Home Is Where The Heart Is - Uprise/Chicago, now live on the REAL site

Uprise 23 750pxWay more than just a skateshop—’til next time, Uprise!

uprise 24 750px
