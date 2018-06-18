Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago
6/18/2018
The REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.
When you walk through those red doors, you’re home
This crew does so much for the Chicago skate scene
Marfa and Curtis, all smiles!
20 Fucking Years and Counting
Who says no to free pizza?
These lady rippers snagged a good spot and a couple o’ slices
Marfa and Stu
Kyle always has time for an autograph and a photo
K-Walks fans of all ages!
Stevie Dred, a true Chicago legend
Matt and his lady holding it down
Ripping out front—nice board, kid!
You can always count on the TMs to keep the crew hydrated
Black-shirt crew unite!
Robbie Brockel, DLX Masterlensmen Tim Fulton and Jeremy McNamara and Jack Olson
New Brockel board and a signature—on the come up!
Limited 20 Fucking Years and Counting boards, now available at Uprise and online
Couple of The Windy City’s best, Chaz Ortiz and Uriah Ruta
Chi-town OGs!
Lets start the show
Check out the new Out of Sight: Home Is Where The Heart Is - Uprise/Chicago, now live on the REAL site
Way more than just a skateshop—’til next time, Uprise!
