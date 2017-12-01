Thrasher Magazine

I'd seen pictures of a smaller vert ramp in my neighborhood for awhile but had yet to check it out until piggybacking recently on a Hewitt mish. Turns out I didn't even have to get on the freeway!

Out front, PolarizedOn deck ritualsOh, hey Jeff …Cruising into a warm-up run, the Vamp, out before dark!#deckedAuby's vert kick is super intriguing to me, least of all because he looks like an '80s Zorlac pro.Rata Rampa!Chafe slide!Seeing Grosso rock the small wall is a sight to beholdGot to meet the Shark! Classic boneless formTruth be told, these photos are from three different sessions, which will explain any costume changes and/or wildly-different white balance issue you may detect. Is that Brent Schneider???Through the bambooHeavy local (and world champ!) Brighton ZeunerBig E, over the CLein to tails are tight. Leins to tail?Only in skateboarding can 50-ish men and teenage girls speak the same languageYou seen that new Losi board? Get out!Nothing will stoop Peter Kubrick from capturing the magicLizzie's local too. Slob fastyJapan air, Shark-styleOver the canyon to 5-0. Are you guys thirsty?Ah, the dreaded crevasseNothing to do but bust it I guessBrailslide!Boneless channel, looking like a young Mark LakeProper tuck. That's why she's the champ!Ye olde sweep n leapMadonna … and a rabbitHe doesn't take a lot of runs, but when gets on a good one – stand back!Parts! 'Member when he did this in the end of the capsule in Poweredge? No?Schneider wanted a plant and he got oneGolden hour SharkIs that Charno or Stanton?Señor Bailey planted one, then back to the avosLook out…Kubrick readies the steady camIt's like you're there!Head scrathingly awesome'Are you next?'Nailed itEaster egg skies and a BBC shapeOver to SmithClassic smackAnd a close-out stale fakie. Wow!Slider 'er down. We're done here. Thanks, vert shredders!