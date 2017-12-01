Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Burnout: A Little Vert
I'd seen pictures of a smaller vert ramp in my neighborhood for awhile but had yet to check it out until piggybacking recently on a Hewitt mish. Turns out I didn't even have to get on the freeway!
Out front, Polarized
On deck rituals
Oh, hey Jeff …
Cruising into a warm-up run, the Vamp, out before dark!
#decked
Auby's vert kick is super intriguing to me, least of all because he looks like an '80s Zorlac pro.
Rata Rampa!
Chafe slide!
Seeing Grosso rock the small wall is a sight to behold
Got to meet the Shark! Classic boneless form
Truth be told, these photos are from three different sessions, which will explain any costume changes and/or wildly-different white balance issue you may detect. Is that Brent Schneider???
Through the bamboo
Heavy local (and world champ!) Brighton Zeuner
Big E, over the C
Lein to tails are tight. Leins to tail?
Only in skateboarding can 50-ish men and teenage girls speak the same language
You seen that new Losi board? Get out!
Nothing will stoop Peter Kubrick from capturing the magic
Lizzie's local too. Slob fasty
Japan air, Shark-style
Over the canyon to 5-0. Are you guys thirsty?
Ah, the dreaded crevasse
Nothing to do but bust it I guess
Brailslide!
Boneless channel, looking like a young Mark Lake
Proper tuck. That's why she's the champ!
Ye olde sweep n leap
Madonna … and a rabbit
He doesn't take a lot of runs, but when gets on a good one – stand back!
Parts! 'Member when he did this in the end of the capsule in Poweredge? No?
Schneider wanted a plant and he got one
Golden hour Shark
Is that Charno or Stanton?
Señor Bailey planted one, then back to the avos
Look out…
Kubrick readies the steady cam
It's like you're there!
Head scrathingly awesome
'Are you next?'
Nailed it
Easter egg skies and a BBC shape
Over to Smith
Classic smack
And a close-out stale fakie. Wow!
Slider 'er down. We're done here. Thanks, vert shredders!
