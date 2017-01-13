Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" Part

1/13/2017

If he isn’t one of your favorites yet, make room on the list. This guy is an absolute BEAST and no spot is safe when he rides into town. Give a big round of a applause for the newest member of the Deathwish family.

  • 1/13/2017

    The Follow Up: Jamie Foy

    The Follow Up: Jamie Foy
    Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" part just melted your damn face off, but stick your eyes back in their sockets and read his Follow Up interview. Dude's chill.
  • 11/21/2016

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?

    Who should be the 2016 Skater of the Year?
    Skateboarding just gets bigger and better every year. Here’s our hot list of 2016 SOTY Contenders. Who’s getting your vote?
  • 10/21/2016

    Deathwish For America Tour Video

    Deathwish For America Tour Video
    Video recap of all the demos from the Deathwish For America Tour featuring Jon Dickson, Lizard King, Neen Williams, Erik Ellington, Jake Hayes, Taylor Kirby, Erick Valdez and Jamie Foy.
  • 10/14/2016

    King of the Road Season 2: Teams Announced

    King of the Road Season 2: Teams Announced
    Many are called, few pick up the phone – which is why we're proud to announce that Deathwish, enjoi and Creature will be jumping in the van for King of the Road this year (and Season 2 of the Viceland TV series.) Check the team profiles and let us know how you think each of these epic squads will do on the Highway to Hell!
  • 8/29/2016

    Baker & Deathwish Skatelab Demo

    Baker &amp; Deathwish Skatelab Demo
    One afternoon in the valley is all Baker and Deathwish needed to get a crispy edit from their recent Skatelab demo.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.