Jamie Foy's "Welcome to Deathwish" part just melted your damn face off, but stick your eyes back in their sockets and read his Follow Up interview. Dude's chill.

Many are called, few pick up the phone – which is why we're proud to announce that Deathwish, enjoi and Creature will be jumping in the van for King of the Road this year (and Season 2 of the Viceland TV series.) Check the team profiles and let us know how you think each of these epic squads will do on the Highway to Hell!