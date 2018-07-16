Burnout: Clay Day
Kreiner and crew grab some sky time, Weiss gets worked and Clay’s epic part premiers. Y’all seen that thing, right?!!
It was already Sky Time™ when I got there
Weekend dads, rockers … everyone started showing up
It takes two people to properly cover Jerry Gurney
Oop from the seat
Can Shea kick it? Yes. He can
Been messing with this 16-35mm lens. I like the distortion for some things. Looks like Kona in the '70s, kinda
It’s kinda cruddy for the most part, though
Anyway, back to the action – Gregson goes lein
Daymein trucked all the way from Valley Center to try his luck on the channel of death!
Oop stale, locals flexing
Tim with his custom filmer’s chair
Good ol’ BSNB
Ever seen Gurney with his glasses off? It’s trippy
Casual handout, weed endorsement
Weiss jumps into the fray, immediately blasting like it’s 1990 Toronto!
Kicky D. Gregson might be the best kickflip frontside guy in the biz
Air on the peninsula
Damn stigmata!
The ‘holy shit’ angle
Getting reckless on the one-footer to fakie attempt (foreshadowing)
Four wheels out
Up to NBS. He does it all, I tell ya
And then …
You ok, Bill?
Bill?!
Later …
No, you’re not seeing things. That’s a metal plate already in there. Get well soon, Weiss!
As Bill got patched up, the rest of us needed a change of venue
Gurney eyes his line
Dumping it into the dirt, clean getaway
And then the dreaded ‘one more…’
Jerry bites the dust
He loves it!
Jer?
That’s right! LOVES it!
Later, out front of the brewery (‘cause Jerry’s not drinking)
Ran into some Summer Lovin’ from the Leabreses. You guys!
Inside … DJ Rock ’n’ Roll Longhairs!
Please, they’re working
Clay flew his folks out last minute. Welcome to Vista, Kreiners!
Well wishers flock in
A couple Macs. Nice!
The Risks made it!
See, it’s not so different from South Carolina
Burnett Beanbag Action Imagery™
Then look who’s alive … Bill leaves the ER to kick this thing off proper. Now THAT’S a brand manager
Dun, dun, dunnnnn!!!
Complete pandemonium on last trick
The whole room went sideways!
Nothing like an editor’s embrace
Nice work boys! Nice work Tylre Wilcox! (not shown)
Pretty great time to be a catcher of air. Lincoln and Alex know
‘So … when’s your part gonna be done?’
You can imagine where it went from here
Burnout: Clay DayKreiner and crew grab some sky time, Weiss gets worked and Clay's epic part premiers. Y'all seen that thing, right?!!
