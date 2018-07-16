Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Burnout: Clay Day

7/16/2018
Kreiner and crew grab some sky time, Weiss gets worked and Clay’s epic part premiers. Y’all seen that thing, right?!!

burnout clayDay 001 750pxIt was already Sky Time™ when I got there

burnout clayDay 002 750pxWeekend dads, rockers … everyone started showing up

burnout clayDay 003 750pxIt takes two people to properly cover Jerry Gurney

burnout clayDay 004 750pxOop from the seat

burnout clayDay 005 750pxCan Shea kick it? Yes. He can

burnout clayDay 006 750pxBeen messing with this 16-35mm lens. I like the distortion for some things. Looks like Kona in the '70s, kinda

burnout clayDay 007 750pxIt’s kinda cruddy for the most part, though

burnout clayDay 008 750pxAnyway, back to the action – Gregson goes lein

burnout clayDay 009 750pxDaymein trucked all the way from Valley Center to try his luck on the channel of death!

burnout clayDay 010 750pxOop stale, locals flexing

burnout clayDay 011 750pxTim with his custom filmer’s chair

burnout clayDay 012 750px Good ol’ BSNB

burnout clayDay 013 750pxEver seen Gurney with his glasses off? It’s trippy

burnout clayDay 014 750pxCasual handout, weed endorsement

burnout clayDay 015 750pxWeiss jumps into the fray, immediately blasting like it’s 1990 Toronto!

burnout clayDay 016 750pxKicky D. Gregson might be the best kickflip frontside guy in the biz

burnout clayDay 017 750pxAir on the peninsula

burnout clayDay 018 750pxDamn stigmata!

burnout clayDay 019 750pxThe ‘holy shit’ angle

burnout clayDay 020 750pxGetting reckless on the one-footer to fakie attempt (foreshadowing)

burnout clayDay 021 750pxFour wheels out

burnout clayDay 022 750pxUp to NBS. He does it all, I tell ya

burnout clayDay 023 750pxAnd then …

burnout clayDay 024 750pxYou ok, Bill?

burnout clayDay 025 750pxBill?!

burnout clayDay 026 750pxLater …

burnout clayDay 027 750pxNo, you’re not seeing things. That’s a metal plate already in there. Get well soon, Weiss!

burnout clayDay 028 750pxAs Bill got patched up, the rest of us needed a change of venue

burnout clayDay 029 750pxGurney eyes his line

burnout clayDay 030 750pxDumping it into the dirt, clean getaway

burnout clayDay 031 750pxAnd then the dreaded ‘one more…’

burnout clayDay 032 750pxJerry bites the dust

burnout clayDay 033 750pxHe loves it!

burnout clayDay 034 750pxJer?

burnout clayDay 035 750pxThat’s right! LOVES it!

burnout clayDay 036 750pxLater, out front of the brewery (‘cause Jerry’s not drinking)

burnout clayDay 037 750pxRan into some Summer Lovin’ from the Leabreses. You guys!

burnout clayDay 038 750pxInside … DJ Rock ’n’ Roll Longhairs!

burnout clayDay 039 750pxPlease, they’re working

burnout clayDay 040 750pxClay flew his folks out last minute. Welcome to Vista, Kreiners!

burnout clayDay 041 750pxWell wishers flock in

burnout clayDay 042 750pxA couple Macs. Nice!

burnout clayDay 043 750pxThe Risks made it!

burnout clayDay 044 750pxSee, it’s not so different from South Carolina

burnout clayDay 045 750pxBurnett Beanbag Action Imagery™

burnout clayDay 046 750pxThen look who’s alive … Bill leaves the ER to kick this thing off proper. Now THAT’S a brand manager

burnout clayDay 047 750pxDun, dun, dunnnnn!!!

burnout clayDay 048 750pxComplete pandemonium on last trick

burnout clayDay 049 750pxThe whole room went sideways!

burnout clayDay 050 750pxNothing like an editor’s embrace

burnout clayDay 051 750pxNice work boys! Nice work Tylre Wilcox! (not shown)

burnout clayDay 052 750pxPretty great time to be a catcher of air. Lincoln and Alex know

burnout clayDay 053 750px‘So … when’s your part gonna be done?’

burnout clayDay 054 750pxYou can imagine where it went from here
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Clay Day

    Burnout: Clay Day
    Kreiner and crew grab some sky time, Weiss gets worked and Clay’s epic part premiers. Y’all seen that thing, right?!!
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam

    Burnout: Grosso’s Ramp Jam
    The old guard and yüng bucks vie for sky time and have a blast on Mothra's new swingset.
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Jah's Jam

    Burnout: Jah's Jam
    What do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Last Run!

    Burnout: Last Run!
    Final session at Brighton’s ramp with the pros and bros gathering for a farewell schralp.
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: West Enders

    Burnout: West Enders
    It’s that time of the year – video surprises around every corner! Louie Lopez dropped a heck of a bombshell and Volcom and Thrasher offered a sneak peek of his latest masterwork at the Good Bar in Long Beach last night, (which magically aligned on his 23rd birthday.) Cheers, Big Lou!
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: The Amazing Race

    Burnout: The Amazing Race
    The Scorchin Summer tour winds down in Des Moines, but not before some unorthodox competition among the crew.
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Girl in the Tree

    Burnout: Girl in the Tree
    The KC stop of the Vans Scorchin' Summer tour starts with a man down and ends with a lady in a tree.
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Kyle Walker Day

    Burnout: Kyle Walker Day
    Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth
    The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
  • 7/16/2018

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart
    The Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.