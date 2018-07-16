Kreiner and crew grab some sky time, Weiss gets worked and Clay’s epic part premiers. Y’all seen that thing, right?!!It was already Sky Time™ when I got thereWeekend dads, rockers … everyone started showing upIt takes two people to properly cover Jerry GurneyOop from the seatCan Shea kick it? Yes. He canBeen messing with this 16-35mm lens. I like the distortion for some things. Looks like Kona in the '70s, kindaIt’s kinda cruddy for the most part, thoughAnyway, back to the action – Gregson goes leinDaymein trucked all the way from Valley Center to try his luck on the channel of death!Oop stale, locals flexingTim with his custom filmer’s chairGood ol’ BSNBEver seen Gurney with his glasses off? It’s trippyCasual handout, weed endorsementWeiss jumps into the fray, immediately blasting like it’s 1990 Toronto!Kicky D. Gregson might be the best kickflip frontside guy in the bizAir on the peninsulaDamn stigmata!The ‘holy shit’ angleGetting reckless on the one-footer to fakie attempt (foreshadowing)Four wheels outUp to NBS. He does it all, I tell yaAnd then …You ok, Bill?Bill?!Later …No, you’re not seeing things. That’s a metal plate already in there. Get well soon, Weiss!As Bill got patched up, the rest of us needed a change of venueGurney eyes his lineDumping it into the dirt, clean getawayAnd then the dreaded ‘one more…’Jerry bites the dustHe loves it!Jer?That’s right! LOVES it!Later, out front of the brewery (‘cause Jerry’s not drinking)Ran into some Summer Lovin’ from the Leabreses. You guys!Inside … DJ Rock ’n’ Roll Longhairs!Please, they’re workingClay flew his folks out last minute. Welcome to Vista, Kreiners!Well wishers flock inA couple Macs. Nice!The Risks made it!See, it’s not so different from South CarolinaBurnett Beanbag Action Imagery™Then look who’s alive … Bill leaves the ER to kick this thing off proper. Now THAT’S a brand managerDun, dun, dunnnnn!!!Complete pandemonium on last trickThe whole room went sideways!Nothing like an editor’s embraceNice work boys! Nice work Tylre Wilcox! (not shown)Pretty great time to be a catcher of air. Lincoln and Alex know‘So … when’s your part gonna be done?’You can imagine where it went from here