Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth
7/20/2017
The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
Meet n greet at Index, a markedly upscale skate retailer
Tyson on poster. Seen that Scramble yet??!
The flesh: pressed
DFL on the way out
Creepy meets spooky. Careful not to get tazed by the cops in that get up!
Matt B gets us there, sesh in progress
Plaza-style. It was 101 degrees
Shade was at a premium
Air it out
and let it flow
Free shirts in the tent!
Like hotcakes
Gone in under a minute
'Well, it is called the Scorchin' Summer, Tin …'
Game on
Seriously tho
Lovell in GTWYC mode, as is his professional style
Dan Lu, can assault
Yung Sawyer, from flow to bro
Gentlemen prefer blonds … and pop shoves to nosegrind
Vista's Rowan Zorilla, backside flip all switched up and whatnot
I used to talk shit about the can, but it turns out it's everyone's favorite obstacle everywhere you go. Yung Nathan spun frontside 360 first attempt
V Heel
Crockett cracks a front shove (never 'shuv')
Jeff Rally – old dog, classic moves
So nice
Really, really great, Geoff
Meanwhile, Matt B on baby rail
Nathan, 360 flip 50-50!
This was one of two kids skating in their drawers. It WAS hot, but still … unorthodox!
Here's the other - dropping the hammer on a backside 5-0
270 lip
SSKFFSBS
Don't worry, he got it
SSBSLS, as well
And then Tyson closes the cooler with the elusive KFBSNBS. Quite a run
Locals
Back at ya
She sat regally atop a throne of Coors. Nobody could catch her eye
The cheering section, holding it down
Starting to cool
Not for these shredders tho
Bowl riders arrived
Sweet clover leaf
Artifact
O' Canada
Only 16 more weeks …
Wrap it up
Leisure time
Calls for some civilized shoes for once, no?
We're not all savages here
Chima, in profile
And more
Thanks, Frank
Practice random acts of Miller Lite
Cheers
Cody's still on the clock
The loneliest discipline
Justin Henry, still on one
No amount of athletic wear can prevent a proper stuffing. When it's your turn, gotta take it
'Y'all inspired me ..'
We all almost melted
Still in the '90s
Tight beanie, tho
Quasi normal
The Big Winners!
The press had a field day
Someday we'll forget all about this
As fun as it was
Real fun
And hot
Real hot
I mean, really, really fucking hot. I don't know how you guys do it
Meet n greet at Index, a markedly upscale skate retailer
Tyson on poster. Seen that Scramble yet??!
The flesh: pressed
DFL on the way out
Creepy meets spooky. Careful not to get tazed by the cops in that get up!
Matt B gets us there, sesh in progress
Plaza-style. It was 101 degrees
Shade was at a premium
Air it out
and let it flow
Free shirts in the tent!
Like hotcakes
Gone in under a minute
'Well, it is called the Scorchin' Summer, Tin …'
Game on
Seriously tho
Lovell in GTWYC mode, as is his professional style
Dan Lu, can assault
Yung Sawyer, from flow to bro
Gentlemen prefer blonds … and pop shoves to nosegrind
Vista's Rowan Zorilla, backside flip all switched up and whatnot
I used to talk shit about the can, but it turns out it's everyone's favorite obstacle everywhere you go. Yung Nathan spun frontside 360 first attempt
V Heel
Crockett cracks a front shove (never 'shuv')
Jeff Rally – old dog, classic moves
So nice
Really, really great, Geoff
Meanwhile, Matt B on baby rail
Nathan, 360 flip 50-50!
This was one of two kids skating in their drawers. It WAS hot, but still … unorthodox!
Here's the other - dropping the hammer on a backside 5-0
270 lip
SSKFFSBS
Don't worry, he got it
SSBSLS, as well
And then Tyson closes the cooler with the elusive KFBSNBS. Quite a run
Locals
Back at ya
She sat regally atop a throne of Coors. Nobody could catch her eye
The cheering section, holding it down
Starting to cool
Not for these shredders tho
Bowl riders arrived
Sweet clover leaf
Artifact
O' Canada
Only 16 more weeks …
Wrap it up
Leisure time
Calls for some civilized shoes for once, no?
We're not all savages here
Chima, in profile
And more
Thanks, Frank
Practice random acts of Miller Lite
Cheers
Cody's still on the clock
The loneliest discipline
Justin Henry, still on one
No amount of athletic wear can prevent a proper stuffing. When it's your turn, gotta take it
'Y'all inspired me ..'
We all almost melted
Still in the '90s
Tight beanie, tho
Quasi normal
The Big Winners!
The press had a field day
Someday we'll forget all about this
As fun as it was
Real fun
And hot
Real hot
I mean, really, really fucking hot. I don't know how you guys do it
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. WorthThe Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Deep in the HeartThe Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Atlanta SlammaWe've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Tha DocksThe SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Sydney SundayUnlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Just ThereThe SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: Pinch vs WedgeThe SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
-
7/20/2017
Burnout: No Way!Vans' surprise end-of-the-year video "No Other Way" starring Kyle Walker, Elijah Berle and the rest of the Waffle Squad premiered at Black Hollywood Wednesday – the perfect Turkey Day pre-party.