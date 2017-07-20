Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth

7/20/2017
The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!

burnout ftworth 01 750px Meet n greet at Index, a markedly upscale skate retailer

burnout ftworth 02 750pxTyson on poster. Seen that Scramble yet??!

burnout ftworth 03 750pxThe flesh: pressed

burnout ftworth 04 750pxDFL on the way out

burnout ftworth 05 750pxCreepy meets spooky. Careful not to get tazed by the cops in that get up!

burnout ftworth 06 750pxMatt B gets us there, sesh in progress

burnout ftworth 07 750pxPlaza-style. It was 101 degrees

burnout ftworth 08 750pxShade was at a premium

burnout ftworth 09 750pxAir it out

burnout ftworth 10 750pxand let it flow

burnout ftworth 11 750pxFree shirts in the tent!

burnout ftworth 12 750pxLike hotcakes

burnout ftworth 13 750pxGone in under a minute

burnout ftworth 14 750px'Well, it is called the Scorchin' Summer, Tin …'

burnout ftworth 15 750pxGame on

burnout ftworth 16 750pxSeriously tho

burnout ftworth 17 750pxLovell in GTWYC mode, as is his professional style

burnout ftworth 18 750pxDan Lu, can assault

burnout ftworth 19 750pxYung Sawyer, from flow to bro

burnout ftworth 20 750pxGentlemen prefer blonds … and pop shoves to nosegrind

burnout ftworth 21 750pxVista's Rowan Zorilla, backside flip all switched up and whatnot

burnout ftworth 22 750pxI used to talk shit about the can, but it turns out it's everyone's favorite obstacle everywhere you go. Yung Nathan spun frontside 360 first attempt

burnout ftworth 23 750pxV Heel

burnout ftworth 24 750pxCrockett cracks a front shove (never 'shuv')

burnout ftworth 25 750pxJeff Rally – old dog, classic moves

burnout ftworth 26 750pxSo nice

burnout ftworth 27 750pxReally, really great, Geoff

burnout ftworth 28 750pxMeanwhile, Matt B on baby rail

burnout ftworth 29 750pxNathan, 360 flip 50-50!

burnout ftworth 30 750pxThis was one of two kids skating in their drawers. It WAS hot, but still … unorthodox!

burnout ftworth 31 750pxHere's the other - dropping the hammer on a backside 5-0

burnout ftworth 32 750px270 lip

burnout ftworth 33 750pxSSKFFSBS

burnout ftworth 34 750pxDon't worry, he got it

burnout ftworth 35 750pxSSBSLS, as well

burnout ftworth 36 750pxAnd then Tyson closes the cooler with the elusive KFBSNBS. Quite a run

burnout ftworth 37 750pxLocals

burnout ftworth 38 750pxBack at ya

burnout ftworth 39 750pxShe sat regally atop a throne of Coors. Nobody could catch her eye

burnout ftworth 40 750pxThe cheering section, holding it down

burnout ftworth 41 750pxStarting to cool

burnout ftworth 42 750pxNot for these shredders tho

burnout ftworth 43 750pxBowl riders arrived

burnout ftworth 44 750pxSweet clover leaf

burnout ftworth 45 750pxArtifact

burnout ftworth 46 750pxO' Canada

burnout ftworth 47 750pxOnly 16 more weeks …

burnout ftworth 48 750pxWrap it up

burnout ftworth 49 750pxLeisure time

burnout ftworth 50 750pxCalls for some civilized shoes for once, no?

burnout ftworth 51 750pxWe're not all savages here

burnout ftworth 52 750pxChima, in profile

burnout ftworth 53 750pxAnd more

burnout ftworth 54 750pxThanks, Frank

burnout ftworth 55 750pxPractice random acts of Miller Lite

burnout ftworth 56 750pxCheers

burnout ftworth 57 750pxCody's still on the clock

burnout ftworth 58 750pxThe loneliest discipline

burnout ftworth 59 750pxJustin Henry, still on one

burnout ftworth 60 750pxNo amount of athletic wear can prevent a proper stuffing. When it's your turn, gotta take it

burnout ftworth 61 750px'Y'all inspired me ..'

burnout ftworth 62 750pxWe all almost melted

burnout ftworth 63 750pxStill in the '90s

burnout ftworth 64 750pxTight beanie, tho

burnout ftworth 65 750pxQuasi normal

burnout ftworth 66 750pxThe Big Winners!

burnout ftworth 67 750pxThe press had a field day

burnout ftworth 68 750pxSomeday we'll forget all about this

burnout ftworth 69 750pxAs fun as it was

burnout ftworth 70 750pxReal fun

burnout ftworth 71 750pxAnd hot

burnout ftworth 72 750pxReal hot

burnout ftworth 73 750pxI mean, really, really fucking hot. I don't know how you guys do it
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth

    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth
    The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart

    Burnout: Deep in the Heart
    The Vans x Thrasher Scorchin' Summer is living up to it's name with 100-degree days on its first stop in weirdly-kept Austin, Texas. Total blazing session!
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Atlanta Slamma

    Burnout: Atlanta Slamma
    We've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Tha Docks

    Burnout: Tha Docks
    The SOTY Down Unda crew sparks a sesh at the infamous Five Docks park. Remember when street skaters could barely grind a bowl?
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Sydney Sunday

    Burnout: Sydney Sunday
    Unlike in the USA, downtown is still a go on the Lord's day Down Under. Pilz, Louie, Chima, Ishod, Na-kel and the boys take full advantage. Amen!
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Just There

    Burnout: Just There
    The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!

    Burnout: Lizzie's Pro!
    Teammates, legends and bros converge at the local ramp to surprise Lizzie Armanto with her spankin' new Thrasher cover and first Birdhouse pro model. How sweet it is!
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge

    Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge
    The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: A Little Vert

    Burnout: A Little Vert
    Legends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
  • 7/20/2017

    Burnout: No Way!

    Burnout: No Way!
    Vans' surprise end-of-the-year video "No Other Way" starring Kyle Walker, Elijah Berle and the rest of the Waffle Squad premiered at Black Hollywood Wednesday – the perfect Turkey Day pre-party. 
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.