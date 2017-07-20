The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!Meet n greet at Index, a markedly upscale skate retailerTyson on poster. Seen that Scramble yet??!The flesh: pressedDFL on the way outCreepy meets spooky. Careful not to get tazed by the cops in that get up!Matt B gets us there, sesh in progressPlaza-style. It was 101 degreesShade was at a premiumAir it outand let it flowFree shirts in the tent!Like hotcakesGone in under a minute'Well, it is called the Scorchin' Summer, Tin …'Game onSeriously thoLovell in GTWYC mode, as is his professional styleDan Lu, can assaultYung Sawyer, from flow to broGentlemen prefer blonds … and pop shoves to nosegrindVista's Rowan Zorilla, backside flip all switched up and whatnotI used to talk shit about the can, but it turns out it's everyone's favorite obstacle everywhere you go. Yung Nathan spun frontside 360 first attemptV HeelCrockett cracks a front shove (never 'shuv')Jeff Rally – old dog, classic movesSo niceReally, really great, GeoffMeanwhile, Matt B on baby railNathan, 360 flip 50-50!This was one of two kids skating in their drawers. It WAS hot, but still … unorthodox!Here's the other - dropping the hammer on a backside 5-0270 lipSSKFFSBSDon't worry, he got itSSBSLS, as wellAnd then Tyson closes the cooler with the elusive KFBSNBS. Quite a runLocalsBack at yaShe sat regally atop a throne of Coors. Nobody could catch her eyeThe cheering section, holding it downStarting to coolNot for these shredders thoBowl riders arrivedSweet clover leafArtifactO' CanadaOnly 16 more weeks …Wrap it upLeisure timeCalls for some civilized shoes for once, no?We're not all savages hereChima, in profileAnd moreThanks, FrankPractice random acts of Miller LiteCheersCody's still on the clockThe loneliest disciplineJustin Henry, still on oneNo amount of athletic wear can prevent a proper stuffing. When it's your turn, gotta take it'Y'all inspired me ..'We all almost meltedStill in the '90sTight beanie, thoQuasi normalThe Big Winners!The press had a field daySomeday we'll forget all about thisAs fun as it wasReal funAnd hotReal hotI mean, really, really fucking hot. I don't know how you guys do it